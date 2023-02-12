JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up 0.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 12,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,350. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $58.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

