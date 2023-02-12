JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,907. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

