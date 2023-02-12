JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 979,649 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2,603.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,649 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 14.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $43,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.