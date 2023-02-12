JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

