JasmyCoin Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $309.49 million and approximately $111.18 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
