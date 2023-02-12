J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 723.1% in January

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 723.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 2.0 %

J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.52) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 228 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

