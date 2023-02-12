J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 723.1% in January

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 723.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Down 2.0 %
J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)
