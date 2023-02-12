ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion. ITT also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.10.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $90.99 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 45.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 397,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

