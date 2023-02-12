iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $195,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $225.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

