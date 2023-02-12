iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 63.3% in January

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SDG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $80.72. 15,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $88.04.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF
