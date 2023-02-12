iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 63.3% in January

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SDG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $80.72. 15,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

