iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 9,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,772. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

