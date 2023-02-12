iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 116.0% in January

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the January 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,796. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
