iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 116.0% in January

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the January 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,796. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MBS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 101,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.