iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 11,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 210.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

