iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 11,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.79.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
