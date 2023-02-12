iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 253,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -405.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

