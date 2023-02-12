iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of COMT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 253,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $46.28.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -405.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
