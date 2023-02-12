iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stake Boosted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.77 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

