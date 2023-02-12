iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 1,128.6% in January

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 1,128.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $637,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

