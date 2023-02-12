iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the January 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

