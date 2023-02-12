Invitoken One Day Trading Volume Hits $73,810.54 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $73,810.54 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00007882 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00430795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.14 or 0.28536620 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

