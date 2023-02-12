Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $299.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

