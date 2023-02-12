Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 290.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 193.6% in the third quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 49,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,990. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

