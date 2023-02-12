Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

