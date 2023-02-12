Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $30.75. 117,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.65.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend
