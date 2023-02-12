Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 47,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

