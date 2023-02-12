International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Up 121.4% in January

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,798. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Further Reading

