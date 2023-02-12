Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

