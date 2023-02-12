Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$233.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$226.00.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$197.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$197.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$196.88. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$170.82 and a 1-year high of C$209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company has a market cap of C$34.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

About Intact Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

