Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Cut to C$225.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

