InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

