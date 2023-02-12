Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.90-$10.10 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

