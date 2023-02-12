Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Sells $85,692.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

