Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $425,400.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,121,657.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

