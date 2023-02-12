Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $17,325.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $17,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $20.95 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,738 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 448,772 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Expro Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

