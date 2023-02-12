Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 19,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. Inpex has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.20.
About Inpex
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.