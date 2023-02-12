Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 19,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. Inpex has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.20.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

