Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their underperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.09.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

