Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Up 160.0% in January

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,170.0 days.

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of IHCPF stock remained flat at C$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Inchcape has a 52 week low of C$8.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHCPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Inchcape from $1,035.00 to $1,085.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inchcape in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc engages in automotive distribution and retail. It sells the following automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Subaru. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and United Kingdom.

