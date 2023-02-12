Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after acquiring an additional 455,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Immunocore by 270.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Immunocore by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.23. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 59.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

