Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $271.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

