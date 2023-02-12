Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $196.58 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

