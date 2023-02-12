IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $582.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.26.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

