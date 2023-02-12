ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

