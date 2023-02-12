ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

FDX opened at $209.37 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

