Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 227.0% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBER traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 53,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibere Pharmaceuticals

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 249,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

