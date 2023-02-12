Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 227.0% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IBER traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 53,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.75.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
About Ibere Pharmaceuticals
Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
