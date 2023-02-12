IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the January 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAA. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

