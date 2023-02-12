HSBC Lowers Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCXLF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,208 ($14.52) to GBX 1,145 ($13.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.42) to GBX 1,230 ($14.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.90) to GBX 1,015 ($12.20) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,104.33.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.