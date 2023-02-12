Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

