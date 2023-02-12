Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-$5.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.42-5.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.29.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 169.63% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

