Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

HLT opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

