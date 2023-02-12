Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $147.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.