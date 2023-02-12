Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $147.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.
In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
HLT stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.
Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
