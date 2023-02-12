Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sanmina worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,488 shares of company stock worth $1,462,001. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

