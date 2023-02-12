Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 288,492 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 62.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288,492 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

