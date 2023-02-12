Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 157,880 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,048,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 419,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 131,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

